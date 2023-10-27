CHICAGO — A Chicago man accused of carjacking a woman on the city’s South Side has been charged, according to police.

According to Chicago police, 35-year-old Josiah Noyola, a Gage Park resident, is facing one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

Officers say Noyola is accused of carjacking a 30-year-old woman in the 5200 block of South Damen Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25. Police say Noyola allegedly implied that he had a weapon during the carjacking and took the vehicle by force from the victim.

According to police, Noyola was taken into custody on Thursday in the 1900 block of West 52nd Street in after officers said he was identified as the person allegedly involved in the carjacking.

Noyola is set to appear in court for a detention hearing on Friday, Oct. 27.