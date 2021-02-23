Chicago lakefront reopens for first time since start of pandemic

CHICAGO — For the first time since the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, the lakefront has fully reopened to the public.

The parks have been closed for almost a year and the city is announcing their reopening, right as there has been a decline in covid-19 cases.

The plans for reopening include the lakefront, playgrounds and indoor aquatic programs.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office announced that crews will begin opening public access points to areas east of Lake Shore Drive.

Crews are set to start preparing more than 500 outdoor playgrounds and nature play spaces.

Restrictions on lakefront parking will end as well.

The city did not say exactly when the lakefront restrictions would be lifted, but said the playground reopenings would be in the upcoming weeks.

This all comes as the city announced that on Monday, Chicago saw a 3.4 test positivity rate — the lowest the city has been since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Indoor pools are expected to reopen with registration beginning March 8 for spring sessions programs.