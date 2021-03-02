Chicago increases indoor capacity at bars, restaurants

The City of Chicago is allowing bars and restaurants to expand their indoor seating capacity.

On Tuesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office announced that effective immediately, indoor capacity at bars, restaurants and other businesses can increase to 50%.

These are the other changes that were announced:

Bars and restaurants can now also stay open until 1 a.m.

Liquor stores can now continue sales until 11 p.m.

Indoor fitness class sizes can also rise to 20 people

However, other regulations will remain in place for now, including the 50-person cap within any one space at bars, restaurants, events and other venues.

Lightfoot pointed to sustained progress in all four reopening metrics as reasons for slightly reducing mitigation measures.