Chicago Heights officer dies following physical altercation with suspect

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill.- Police in Chicago Heights are mourning the death of a 25-year veteran officer.

Officer Gary Hibbs has died following an altercation with a domestic battery suspect on March 4.

Just after 1:45 p.m., Hibbs answered a disturbance call regarding two people fighting inside a third-floor apartment on 14th Place.

Authorities said Hibbs got into a fight with the suspect he was trying to place under arrest and fell to the ground. He required immediate medical assistance and was transported to Franciscan Hospital in Olympia Fields for live-saving treatment.

On early Friday morning, police said he succombed to his injures.

“Officer Hibbs committed his professional life to Chicago Heights and protecting its citizens and inspiring others to serve our community, including his son, Jimmy, who became a Chicago Heights police officer more than five years ago,” said Mayor Gonzalez. “Officer Hibbs’ passing is a grievous loss to both his family and to our city, and my heartfelt condolences are with his family at this moment.”