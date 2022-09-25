CHICAGO — The Chicago Half Marathon has returned to the city, kicking off in Jackson Park Sunday morning.

The marathon is expected to bring in 10,000 athletes from 49 states and 38 countries with ages ranging from eight to 86.

Competitors will either be participating in the 13.1 mile half marathon or a 3.1 mile run.

Runners will head south of DuSable Lake Shore Drive with the route winding through Hyde Park and the University of Chicago campus. At the end, everyone will finish at the Golden Statue pf the Republic in Jackson Park.

At the end, all participants will receive a special Chicago themed medal. The event will wrap up with a special concert from local indie artist and producer NNAMDI.