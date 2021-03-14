Chicago gun violence leaves 4 dead, more than 30 shot, over 48-hour span

CHICAGO – As of 9 p.m. Sunday, four people are dead and nearly three dozen were wounded this St. Patrick’s Day weekend following a 48-hour span of gun violence in the City of Chicago.

Reported gunfire throughout the city this weekend includes a mass shooting that claimed the lives of two people and injured at least 13 others, a 13-year-old boy shot in a quadruple shooting, and a city officer grazed by a bullet while standing in the parking lot of Gresham’s police station.

The shootings, listed in order of most recent, are as reported by Chicago police:

Sunday, March 14

Shooting – 200 block of S. Lotus 6:17 p.m. A 24-year-old male victim was on the street when an unknown vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender exited. The offender then produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right arm, the chest, and was transported to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.



Shooting – 6400 block of S. Ingleside 5:39 p.m. A 22-year-old male victim was in the alley when he produced a handgun and fired shots in an unknown direction. The victim then sustained a gunshot wound to the thigh and buttocks area and was transported to U of C in fair condition. The victim was taken into custody.



Quadruple shooting – 2600 block of E. 77th 2:42 p.m. A 13-year-old male victim and a 20-year-old male victim heard shots and felt pain. The 13-year-old victim was struck to the knee and transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition. The 20-year-old male victim was struck to the arm and transported to U of C in unknown condition. A 36-year-old male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh and was transported to Trinity Hospital in serious condition. A fourth victim, a 26-year-old female, walked into Trinity Hospital with a graze wound to the head and is in good condition.



Offier Shooting – 7800 block of S. Halsted 2:33 p.m. An on-duty Chicago Police Department Sergeant was standing in the south lot of the 6th District Police Station when he heard shots and felt pain. The sergeant sustained a graze wound to the chin area and was transported to a local hospital in good condition. No offenders are in custody.



Shooting, Armed Robbery – 8500 block of S. Cottage Grove 4:41 a.m. A 33-year-old man was standing in a fast food restaurant when two males entered and attempted to rob him. The victim was shot in the chest during the attempted robbery and was taken to U of C in serious condition.



Mass shooting (Homicide) – 6700 block of S. South Chicago 4:40 a.m. A disturbance occurred among several patrons and gunfire erupted striking multiple people. There were a total of 15 victims struck by gunfire. Two of the victims have been pronounced. As of now, the ages of the victims range from 20 – 44 years old. Victims were taken to area hospitals in good to critical condition.



Shooting – 2200 block of S. Kirkland 1:13 a.m. An 18-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim walked into Oak Park hospital in good condition with a GSW (gunshot wound) to the left arm. No offender in custody.



Shooting (Homicide) – 7900 block of S. Kimbark 1:06 a.m. A 54-year-old man was shot several times during a physical altercation with a 53-year-old woman in a second-floor apartment. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered. The 53-year-old woman was taken into custody. The incident appeared to be domestic-related.



Shooting – 7800 block of S. State 12:48 a.m. A 41-year-old man was driving northbound on S. State when shots were fired by an unknown offender. The victim was taken to U of C in serious condition with gunshot wounds to the back. There is no one in custody.



Saturday, March 13

Shooting – 7900 block of S. Marquette 9: 48 p.m. A 22-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when shots were fired from a second-floor apartment. The victim walked into South Shore hospital in fair condition with GSWs to the chest and head. There is no one in custody.



Double Shooting (Homicide) – 4100 block of W. Potomac 9: 34 p.m. The victims were sitting on a front porch when two male blacks approached on foot and fired shots. A 47-year-old woman was transported to Mt. Sinai with a GSW to the torso and was pronounced. A 51-year-old man was also taken to Mt. Sinai in fair condition with GSWs to the right leg. There is no one in custody.



Shooting – 7600 block of S. Kingston 5:13 p.m. A 43-year-old male victim was on the sidewalk when he heard gunshots and felt pain. The victim sustained a graze wound to the forehead and was transported to South Shore Hospital in good condition. No one in custody.



Shooting – 9100 block of S. University 5 p.m. A 25-year-old man walked into Jackson Park with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder. The victim was treated and released before officers arrived. There is no one in custody.



Drive-by shooting – 1200 block of S. Bishop 4:30 p.m. A 17-year-old male victim was in the backyard of a residence when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside the vehicle produced a firearm and fired shots at the victim. The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was transported to Christ Hospital in stable condition.



Shooting – 6900 block of S. State 10:52 a.m. A 32-year-old male victim was approached by an unknown offender who produced a handgun and fired shots. The victim was struck to the foot and was transported to U of C in good condition. One person of interest has been taken to the area for questioning.



Shooting inside a vehicle – 8100 block of S. Green 4:42 a.m. A 27-year-old man stated he was sitting inside his car while in the garage when he was shot in the stomach. He did not see the offender and was unable to provide further details before he was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he is in serious condition. No one is in custody.



Shooting – 7900 block of S. Coles 1:33 a.m. A 30-year-old man was walking when he heard shots and felt pain, suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. He stated he did not see the offender(s) or know where the shots came from before he was driven by a friend to the University of Chicago Hospital where he is in fair condition. No one is in custody.



Friday, March 12

Shooting – 600 block of W. Addison 11:06 p.m. A 33-year-old man was walking when he heard shots and felt pain, suffering a graze wound to the head. He stated he did not see the offender(s) or know where the shots came from before walking to Community First Hospital where he is in good condition. No one is in custody.



Shooting inside a vehicle – 3600 block of W. 25th 9 p.m. A 21-year-old man was driving when an unknown Hispanic male inside a passing white sedan fired shots, striking him three times in the shoulder. He drove himself to Mount Sinai, where he is in fair condition while the offender is not in custody.

