Chicago Grammar School teacher charged with sexually abusing 2 students



CHICAGO — A Near North Side art teacher has been charged with sexually abusing two of his students.

Oscar Martinez, 68, a teacher at Chicago Grammar School, was charged with two felonies of aggravated criminal sex abuse. Prosecutors said he taught the alleged victims at school and in his home during weekly private lessons.

The abuse allegations span from 2010 to 2018 when one of the girls was 10 to 17 years old.

Officials haven’t provided details about the second student but said both of the girls’ experiences were similar.



