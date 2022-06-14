CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter who was shot last year has died, according to the department.

The Chicago Fire Department tweeted Tuesday that Timothy Eiland passed away.

“With a heavy heart, the CFD confirms that Firefighter Timothy Eiland has passed. Tim suffered a gunshot wound while off duty last Sept. This senseless act has changed the fabric of Tim Eiland’s family, our Department, & our City. Please keep the Eiland family in your prayers,” the tweet said.

No other information has been released at this time.

Eiland was not on duty when he was shot while leaving a birthday party in a West Pullman on September 11, 2021.

Eiland was a father of five. Eiland’s father is a retired fire captain.

Eiland’s 15-year-old niece was also injured in the shooting.