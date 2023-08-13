CHICAGO — A firefighter who was seriously injured Friday battling a house fire on Chicago’s Northwest Side is making steady improvement, according to the fire department.

On Sunday, the department said the firefighter is still in serious but stable condition at Loyola Medical Center.

The firefighter was transported there after a fire in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue in the city’s Norwood Park neighborhood. This is not far from Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.

Two other firefighters were also injured in the fire and taken to a local hospital in fair condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.