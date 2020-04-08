Chicago firefighter dies from complications of COVID-19

CHICAGO — A Chicago firefighter has died due to complications from COVID-19.

Mario Araujo, 49, passed away Tuesday after complications from the virus, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

“CFD has lost one of our own to complications of COVID-19. Firefighter Mario Araujo, a proud member of CFD Truck Company 25 passed away this evening,” CFD spokesperson Larry Langford said.

From Larry Langford; CFD has lost one of our own to complications of COVID-19. Firefighter Mario Araujo, a proud member of CFD Truck Company 25 passed away this evening. He joined CFD in October of 2003 and spent most of his career at Truck 25. May God bless his soul. pic.twitter.com/M4TdfQJ2q7 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 8, 2020

Fire Commissioner Richard Ford released a statement that said:

I regret to inform you all that we have lost a dedicated member of the Chicago Fire Department (CFD) due to complications from COVID-19. Firefighter Mario Araujo passed away this evening, April 7th. He was 49 years old and joined the CFD in October 2003. Firefighter Araujo spent most of his career on Truck 25 located on the far North Side of Chicago. This tragic loss underscores the seriousness that we face as a city and a nation. CFD members put themselves in harm’s way without hesitation to selflessly uphold the oath they took to be there for every person they encounter during an emergency situation. Firefighter Araujo’s service will never be forgotten. We ask that the entire city extend prayers for Firefighter Mario Araujo, his colleagues, and his entire family. May God bless his soul.

Engine 62 posted Tuesday night, “It is with a heavy heart to report that Mario has passed away from C-19”

“He joined CFD in October of 2003 and spent most of his career at Truck 25. May God bless his soul,” Langford said.

Alderman Anthony Napolitano posted on Facebook Tuesday as well.

“Please say a prayer for Mario Araujo and his family. We lost another brother way to soon serving his city proudly during this pandemic,” Napolitano posted.

