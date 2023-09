We love sharing untold stories here on Spotlight Chicago and some of the untold stories include those of independent artists, crafters and small business owners. We highlight a furniture designer and carpenter who incorporates fire in his work using hand tools in his creations. We spotlight Julius Dorsey of Chicago Fire Furniture.

ChicagoFireFurniture.com

Instagram: @FireFurniture

Spotlight Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.