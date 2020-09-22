WATCH LIVE: Chicago expected to update emergency travel order

CHICAGO — Chicago’s top health officials will be holding a news conference Tuesday.

Updates are expected to the city’s travel order. Wisconsin is expected to be added back to the quarantine list.

The state has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.



The positivity rate ranges from 13 to 17 percent, and city officials are concerned.

Starting Friday, anyone arriving from the newly-added states will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in Chicago, or they could face fines of $100-$500 per day, up to $7,000.

Exceptions to the order include personal travel for medical care and parental shared custody, and for business travel to Chicago for essential workers.

More information on the city’s website.

Earlier Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health said 1,531 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 additional coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed over the past day, bringing the statewide total to 8,486 reported deaths to date.