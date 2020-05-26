CHICAGO — Memorial Day weekend in Chicago is typically the start of boating and beach season, but amid the coronavirus pandemic, this year looked quite a bit different.

WGN photographer Steve Scheuer flew a drone over Diversey Harbor and North Avenue Beach Monday, capturing empty beaches, marinas and parks along Lake Michigan.

While the Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker may give the green light to move the state into Phase 3 of his reopening plan Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city needs a bit more time. She’s pushing Chicago’s reopening to mid-June, possibly later.

Despite the empty drone video, there were some crowds spotted in the city over the holiday weekend, including a rally at Grant Park where people protested the Illinois stay-at-home order.

On Monday, Illinois reported 31 new virus related deaths, the lowest number of deaths since April.

