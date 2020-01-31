Chicago downtown Gucci store robbed during smash-and-grab

CHICAGO — A Chicago downtown store was robbed during a smash-and-grab Friday.
A group of teenagers wearing surgical masks ran into the Gucci store at 900 N. Michigan Ave. Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. and grabbed as many purses as possible. The teens then ran out and jumped into an SUV.
No further information was provided.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is a look at the aftermath. Broken shelves and shattered glass everywhere. Police are still on the scene investigating. @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/TDzTuhgb2g
— Kelly Davis (@kellykdavis) January 31, 2020