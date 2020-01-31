Chicago downtown Gucci store robbed during smash-and-grab

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

CHICAGO — A Chicago downtown store was robbed during a smash-and-grab Friday.

A group of teenagers wearing surgical masks ran into the Gucci store at 900 N. Michigan Ave. Friday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. and grabbed as many purses as possible. The teens then ran out and jumped into an SUV.

No further information was provided.

The investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News