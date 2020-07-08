Chicago Dogs resume baseball in Rosemont with COVID-19 safety precautions

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Chicago Dogs returned to Impact Field Tuesday evening for the first time this year, all while following COVID-19 safety precautions.

A rainbow welcomed Chicago Dogs fans back to the ball park, and so did the mascots.

After a quick temperature check and a mask, fans were allowed in. The limited number of tickets that were sold ended up selling out.

“I think people will see there’s an extensive plan that’s safety first and comfort,” Shawn Hunter, owner of Chicago Dogs, said.

Families are together but socially distanced from other fans. The rules say only 20% of the seats can be filled.

“Our ticketing partners, ticketing.com has an algorithm selects seat it then blocks off the seats in front and right and in back of them,” Hunter said.

That info is comforting to Mike and Marta Barnas whose 7-month-old son Anthony came along for the game. It was Anthony’s first official baseball game

Mike Barnas said he’s excited to have baseball back. He said he was hoping for a Cubs game, but this was fine, too.

Danny Schwartz is a hardcore Dogs fan who all decked out in last year’s opening day present.

“It’s kind of nestled in an area that I’ve been around and driven past my whole life. And now it’s a really cool ballpark smack in the middle,” he said.

The American Association of Independent Baseball is back in business.

The Chicago Dogs are hoping to fill the stands 20%, for the next few months.