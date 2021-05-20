Chicago dance studio creator shot, killed in broad daylight shooting

CHICAGO – Family and friends of a 32-year-old man gunned down Wednesday in broad daylight are speaking out, calling on his killer to come forward.

Verndell Smith loved to dance. It’s why the 32-year-old created the Ultimate Threat Dance organization when he was 18, with the latest studio operating at 75th and Eberhart. Smith’s family revealed that he wanted to use the studio to help keep kids in the neighborhood off the streets and safe from gun violence.

The tragic irony: it’s exactly how his life ended the morning of May 19.

According to police, Smith was walking in the 7400 block of S. King Drive to grab a coffee. That’s when a silver SUV, possibly a Dodge Journey, drove up, and someone inside opened fire.

Verndell Smith

Smith’s only sister, Latoya, sensed that something was wrong.

“I just got a feeling,” she said. “I was sitting at home, and I thought something is wrong with my brother. My kids thought I was being dramatic.

“I saw online that a 32-year-old man had been shot on King Drive, and I just felt in my spirit that was my brother.”

Police said Smith was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

Ultimate Threat Dance Organization shared on Facebook, “You will be missed. Your legacy will live forever. We love you!”

Grieving the loss of her son, Smith’s mother said she wants the person(s) responsible for his death to come forward.

“Whoever took my son,” she said, “turn yourself in please.”

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

