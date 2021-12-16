Chicago cop agrees to fix up or sell Englewood building where 5 were murdered in June

The 6200 block of South Morgan in Englewood, where eight people were shot — five fatally — inside a home owned by a CPD officer last summer.

CHICAGO — The veteran Chicago Police officer who owns the Englewood building where five people were murdered earlier this year has agreed to pay a $10,000 judgment and make repairs to the property — nearly two years after city attorneys first accused him of allowing criminal fester inside.

However, if those repairs are not made within a year, then the officer must sell the building.

The city brought the action against CPD officer Enrique Badillo in March 2020, a few months after another shooting inside the home left a man wounded. County records show Badillo bought the property at 6221 S. Morgan St. in September 2014. He was hired by the CPD in 1997 and was assigned to a patrol district on the Northwest Side.

“During the time that Enrique Badillo Sr. owned and/or controlled the subject property, they encouraged or permitted criminal activity on or about the subject property,” city attorneys alleged in the complaint, which cited Chicago’s Drug and Gang House Ordinance. That ordinance allows the city to “bring an action to abate a public nuisance.”

Attorneys for the city said Badillo “ignored” their efforts to contact him after the action was initiated, but Badillo’s attorney said that was “absolutely not true” and questioned how much effort was put into finding Badillo.

“An employee on the [city’s] payroll should not be difficult to find,” said Badillo’s attorney Marc Campagna.

The property at 6221 S. Morgan St. was the site of a mass murder on June 15. According to the CPD, eight people were shot inside during the early morning hours after a fight broke out. Five of those eight — four women and a man — ultimately died of their wounds. A 2-year-old child was inside the home at the time but was unharmed.

Police searched the property a day after the shooting and officers found 56 grams of cocaine hidden in a second-floor air vent, according to court records. One of Badillo’s tenants was subsequently charged with possession of a controlled substance. That case is still pending, though court records show that the tenant failed to show up for a hearing in the case last month and a judge issued a warrant for her arrest.

Ald. Stephanie Coleman, of the 16th Ward, previously said the building was the “most problematic” property in the ward. Coleman said the building served as a neighborhood hangout spot that also functioned as a barber shop.

“That’s their safe haven to do their drinking, do their pills, get a haircut,” Coleman previously said. “It’s kind of a ‘Whosoever will, let them come’ [environment].”

After several continuances in the case, Badillo last week agreed to not rent out or otherwise allow occupants within the property until a judge grants permission. Additionally, Badillo agreed to pay a $10,000 judgment. If he pays before June 9, 2022, the judgment decreases to $5,000, according to court records. However, if Badillo does not make the repairs to the property, he must sell it by Dec. 9, 2022.

Campagna said Badillo “wishes to sell the property.”

Inspectors with the city’s Buildings Department visited the property several times early 2020 and mid-2021 and found a host of code violations, including broken or defective windows, unsafe stairs and unpermitted contracting work.

During the January 2020 visit to the property, city inspectors were not able to get inside the building, according to court records.

In-Vested, LLC, Badillo’s real estate company, was also named as a defendant in the city’s action. Records show that In-Vested, LLC was also registered to do business in Utah and California. Badillo and In-Vested own several other properties in Chicago.

Two days after the shooting, June 17, CPD Supt. David Brown said Badillo was stripped of his police powers while the department investigated his ownership of the property. A CPD spokesperson told WGN this week that Badillo remains stripped and assigned to the department’s Alternate Response Section while the department’s inquiry continues.

The Alternate Response Section, often known as “callback,” is the CPD’s non-emergency line that is staffed, largely, by officers who are deemed unfit for active duty. Some are recovering from injuries sustained on-duty. Others, like Badillo, are sent to callback while they are investigated by the CPD.

Badillo has been suspended from the department at least twice before, according to records obtained by WGN Investigates.

He faced a five-day suspension in 2018 stemming from an off-duty incident near his Logan Square home six years earlier. In June 2012, Badillo violated three CPD rules when he detained and searched a man who was walking down the sidewalk. According to COPA records, Badillo punched him in the face and used profanity toward him, while failing to properly document the encounter.

In 2006, Badillo was driving on North Pulaski near Grand when, he said, a gang member in another vehicle pointed a handgun at him, records show. Badillo had a revolver on him, though it belonged to his girlfriend, also a CPD officer, and the gun was not registered with the city. As he drove, he cocked the gun’s hammer and accidentally shot himself in his left leg.

As he drove home, he realized he was shot and his girlfriend called for an ambulance. In 2011, Badillo was suspended for 10 days and his girlfriend for five.