It’s been a September to remember, temperature-wise in Chicago.

We close the books on the fifth warmest September of the past 150 years, since official records began in 1871, and warmest of any September since 1971, a half century ago.

The new month of October will pick up where the old month left off, warm! In fact, summerlike highs in the middle 80s are expected Friday before more clouds bring the chance of showers this weekend.

Full forecast details at the WGN Weather Center