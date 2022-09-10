CHICAGO — City officials have been planning housing locations for the migrants who were shipped from Texas this past week and there are some potential options.



One of the potential housing locations for the migrants are the new Fire Police and Training Academy as well as the Harry S Truman College in Uptown.



Two busses of migrants shipped from Texas arrived in Chicago Friday.



This marks the fourth time a group of migrants have arrived in Chicago from Texas.



The newest group of arrivals contained around 100 migrants, joining the 300-plus who have already arrived in Chicago over the past two weeks.



“They’ve gone through a harrowing, life-changing journey to get to the border of the United States. Then they were scooped up on a bus and sent here,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin. “We don’t know what the governor of Texas is going to do next, who he’s gonna dump on a bus to dump in the city of Chicago, but we’ve got to do our best to help these people.”



WGN Investigates learned that some migrants were being taken to a hotel in Burr Ridge for temporary lodging, although it is unclear at this time where this group of migrants will be taken to next.