CHICAGO — Drag racing, drifting have been issues for years in the City of Chicago. On Wednesday, the City Council will step up and vote on an ordinance that would impose new, harsher fines for drifting and drag racing.

It would allow police to use picture and video evidence and camera detection of license plates for cars to track down vehicles used in these even after the fact and impound them. It would mean a $5,000 fine to get that vehicle out of the pound.

One of the hotspots for street racing for a long time was a parking lot at 71st Street and South Pulaski Road. Dozens of tire marks can be seen from people doing donuts and drifting in their cars — usually in the middle of the night.

After one of those gatherings turn into a shootout in May, businesses in the area, as well as police, took more action. They put up concrete barriers and fencing to take away some of the space that was being used.

Officers and Ald. Brendan Reilly (42rd Ward) all say the ordinances needs to be done.

Reilly is confident that this ordinance will pass City Council and go into effect.