Chicago-bound Amtrak train stopped over ‘unattended’ luggage investigation

CHICAGO – A Chicago-bound Amtrak train was stopped for hours in Minnesota as police investigated unattended luggage in a train car.

The train, which departed from Seattle, Washington, came to a halt near the town of Red Wing, within reach of Minneapolis.

Video taken by passenger Jeffrey Nolan shows passengers evacuating the train. In a phone interview with WGN, Nolan said the luggage contents revealed “all kinds of small packages.”

Nolan adds that multiple police agencies responded to the probe.

As of 9 p.m., Amtrak officials said the train is still delayed “due to ongoing police activity.” The train is expected to arrive in Chicago something after midnight.