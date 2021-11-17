Chicago-bound Amtrak train stopped over ‘unattended’ luggage investigation

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO – A Chicago-bound Amtrak train was stopped for hours in Minnesota as police investigated unattended luggage in a train car. 

The train, which departed from Seattle, Washington, came to a halt near the town of Red Wing, within reach of Minneapolis.

Video taken by passenger Jeffrey Nolan shows passengers evacuating the train. In a phone interview with WGN, Nolan said the luggage contents revealed “all kinds of small packages.”

Nolan adds that multiple police agencies responded to the probe.

As of 9 p.m., Amtrak officials said the train is still delayed “due to ongoing police activity.” The train is expected to arrive in Chicago something after midnight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News