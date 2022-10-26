CHICAGO — The Chicago Board of Education voted in favor of Chicago Public Schools taking over Urban Prep Academies’ Englewood and Bronzeville campuses Wednesday afternoon.

CPS presented a report a report showing administrative mismanagement of the schools, accusing Urban Prep of financial mismanagement, legal violations and allegations of sexual misconduct by the school’s founder.

According to CPS, they plan to protect the school’s programming that has been proven successful, but some students are concerned they won’t get the same opportunities under CPS leadership.

“We would be losing the environment,” said LaTrell Scott, a junior at Urban Prep. “And I feel as though a great deal of what Urban Prep stands for would be lost in that transition.”

CPS said they intend to offer employment to Urban Prep’s current staff who qualify.

Urban Prep also has the right to appeal the decision.