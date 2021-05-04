Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place in July

CHICAGO — The Chicago Auto Show will return in July.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot tweeted Tuesday that the Auto Show marks the first large convention since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

“…we expect to welcome other conventions and tourist events this summer with safety precautions,” the mayor said on Twitter.

The show will only use McCormick Place’s west building and add a new space outside, using part of Indiana Avenue. It will be a test run for other conventions that are waiting to commit to McCormick Place.

The Auto Show will be smaller than usual and run half as long as in previous years.

Attendance will be limited to 10,000 people.

The show will be held from July 15 to July 19.