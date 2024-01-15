When a man becomes a monument, his legend is forever remembered, but his real life is often forgotten. And so it is with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. whose name is enshrined on 1,000 streets, more than 100 schools, and one national holiday.

“This is the great irony of the King holiday and Black History Month,” said Jonathan Eig, the author of “King: A Life,” an acclaimed new biography. “I think they’re hugely important, but they run the risk of turning King into a cartoon character or a cardboard cutout, and we need to remember that he’s a person.”

Eig, a graduate of Northwestern’s Medill school of Journalism, has written the first comprehensive biography of King in three decades.

“There was a tidal wave of new information about King,” he said.

American Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (1929 – 1968) speaks at a rally held at the Robert Taylor Houses in Chicago, Illinois, 1960s. (Photo by Robert Abbott Sengstacke/Getty Images)

Drawing on thousands of pages of transcripts from secret FBI recordings, more than 200 interviews, and new discoveries like tape recordings made by Coretta Scott King and an unpublished memoir by King’s father, Eig’s epic book is being hailed by the New York Times as the “definitive biography” of the civil rights hero.

“Did you know that he attempted to commit suicide twice as a teenager? And did you know that he suffered depression most of his life? That he struggled with self-doubt?” Eig said. “I felt that we needed a book — I wanted to read a book — that helped me understand King as a person.”

He ushers King off the pedestal and back into the world of the living, breathing boy born in 1929. The original name on King’s birth certificate was Michael, after his father Rev. Michael King, Sr.

But on a trip to Germany in 1934, King’s father was inspired by Martin Luther — the German monk who sparked the protestant reformation – and he adopted the name for himself and his son. King senior was a powerful preacher, and a domineering father, according to Eig.

“King had a difficult time standing up to his father, and all of his life,” Eig said. “Really, he would have a hard time standing up to authority figures, which is a funny thing to say because he’s our great protest leader. It’s such a big part of him overcoming his weaknesses and knowing he had to do the difficult things and all his life he’s doing the difficult things because he knows they’re right, even if it’s not easy.”

It’s a trait King displayed on the eve of the Montgomery bus boycott. He was just 26 years old when was asked to speak.

“King became a founding father of the United States of America on December 5, 1955, and I say that because in that moment, he stood up to say we can fulfill the promises of the constitution,” Eig said.

King delivered a stirring speech that unlocked the genius of his oratorical skills – the ability to transcend his immediate audience telling the audience, that if the civil rights objectives were wrong, then the Bible and the Constitution would also be wrong.

LOWE: “He was speaking to all of us, in some sense.”

EIG: “That’s the magic of King. He can give the same speech, the same words resonate with the black audience in front of him, but it also ripples and resonates.”

King became the leading figure in the civil rights movement in the 1950s and 1960s, and – because of his stature — he was viewed as a threat to the establishment in Washington. In 1963, the FBI – authorized by Robert f. Kennedy — began wiretapping his phone and bugging his motel rooms. At first, they were investigating because they feared King was plotting to align the civil rights movement with the Communist Party.

LOWE: “Was that, in fact, the case?”

EIG: “No, king was never interested in communism, but by the time they got to that conclusion, they had heard him on the phone with women — women other than Coretta. He was clearly engaged in relationships with some of these women. That became the obsession of the FBI.”

LOWE: “Why was his infidelity important enough to reauthorize wiretaps?”

EIG: “I would say that his infidelity was not important enough to reauthorize wiretaps. (FBI Director) J. Edgar Hoover in particular thought that the civil rights movement posed a threat to the current order, to the power structure, to the white Christian nationalist power structure that he preferred. He thought King needed to be controlled and the civil rights movement needed to be damaged.”

LOWE: “It essentially would have undermined his status as this paragon of righteousness and morality?”

EIG: “The FBI did undermine King’s status as a leader. They spread the news to reporters all over the country and to other political leaders that king was a sinner that he was a sinner, that he was a hypocrite, that he was cheating on his wife, and they used that to try to weaken him.”

It worked. King’s standing suffered, and so did his health. “He was hospitalized numerous times and he called it exhaustion but now we would certainly describe it as depression we might recommend medication for that today,” Eig said.

In fact, the day King was notified that he’d won the Nobel Peace Prize, he was in an Atlanta hospital bed.

American civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. (1929 – 1968) sits on a couch and speaks on the telephone after encountering a white mob protesting against the Freedom Riders in Montgomery, Alabama, May 26, 1961. (Photo by Express Newspapers/Getty Images)

“It was there for everybody to see we just didn’t really notice it at the time,” Eig said.

LOWE: I think the high point for most people when they think about Dr. King is the “I have a Dream” speech. For you, in the book, that was both the high point and the turning point, because what happens the next day?

EIG: “I got really angry when I was writing this section of the book. I knew it was coming, but the power of it really shook me. King gives this incredible speech. The nation is really moved. We’re watching on television. There’s this sense that America might be turning a corner. We might really be able to become a better society, a more equal society, a less racist society, and the next day the FBI issues a memo saying based on King’s speech, given the power of his oratory we must now consider him the most dangerous man in America when it comes to race.”

King would become more controversial. In a speech entitled “Beyond Vietnam” delivered exactly one year before his death, he denounced the war and challenged the president, demanding Americans think about inflicting pain abroad, and tolerating poverty at home.

LOWE: It’s uncomfortable. Why do we tend to forget that when we learn about him in school – that he was a radical figure who was demanding real change?

EIG: “One of the problems with teaching king in kindergarten and teaching him in a sort of simplified way throughout our education is that we stick to the safe stuff. Yes, we can all support voting rights. Yes, we can all support desegregation. Racism is bad. But when you start talking about things like poverty – and king said, ‘it didn’t cost wealthy white Americans anything to give us the voting rights. It didn’t cost you anything to desegregate lunch counters. Now we want you to pay, because to create a more just society we have to help the poor. We have to help the hungry, and that’s going to cost something. It’s going to take something out of your pockets. We have to share.’”

The book’s epigraph is a quote from the book of Genesis that also appears on a king memorial at the site of his assassination in Memphis: “They said to one another, ‘behold, here cometh the dreamer… Let us slay him… And we shall see what might become of his dreams’.”

LOWE: “You forget that when he was assassinated, he was only 39 years old.”

EIG: “Yeah, it’s stunning to think about how young he was. He was 26 when he stepped up and assumed responsibility at the Montgomery bus boycott and he’s 12-13 years younger than JFK when they’re meeting at the White House and we think of JFK as being this very young president. King was a dozen years younger, so this was a very young man, flying by the seat of his pants and we forget how often he failed — and he was willing to take those risks, to throw himself into situations to come to Chicago, and move into north Lawndale — without really knowing what was going to come of it or how he was going to pull it off but just feeling like he had to try.”

In the attempt, King made history. Eig argues we can’t lose sight of his humanity.

“Because if we can’t see him as a person, we can’t really follow in his footsteps, we can’t ask anybody to take the risk of becoming a leader, to put themselves out in front, if they have to be perfect,” Eig said.