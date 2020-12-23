Chicago area shoppers rush to get holiday shopping in

CHICAGO – Holiday shoppers made last minute stops around Chicago the night before Christmas Eve.

Most shoppers always have a reason why they wait until the last minute to shop and this year was no different.

This year with the pandemic, Chicagoan Kate Michel didn’t expect to see so many shoppers.

“I didn’t realize today would be busy, thought I was avoiding that by coming today and not tomorrow and I thought I was being smart,” she said. “We had to park all the way across the street.”

Like Michel, Tiffany Hayes also waited until the last minute to shop.

“Last year, more people out,” she said. This? It’s not that much. I’m a manager at Walgreens, you got curbside… it’s a difference.”

Over at A Pied, store owner Trudy Robinson-Foley said the amount of last minute shoppers may not be as much as last year, but shopping is up.

“It’s really dead for a couple weeks, but I think now this weekend finally people realize that you kind of miss Christmas if you don’t get your gifts at a local store right now,” she said.