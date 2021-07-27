Chicago area school districts still deciding whether to require masks for upcoming year

Some Chicago area school districts are split on whether or not to require masks for the upcoming school year.

The CDC recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, wear a mask in public indoor setting in areas with substantial and high transmission. They are also recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.

Chicago Public Schools announced last week that the district will require masks for both students and staff for the school year.

Additionally, three feet of social distancing will be required “whenever possible.” Some students will be eating their meals in classrooms, while others will eat in the cafeteria.

Chicago Public Schools students return to school on August 30.

At District 220 in Barrington, the decision was made to not require students in grades six through 12 to wear masks. Further discussion will take place moving forward for students pre-k through fifth grade.

Inside the crowded meeting last week — some parents wore masks and some kids wore t-shirts reading ‘”please don’t make me wear a mask.”

Recently, Elgin area school District U-46 decided that masks would be mandated while St. Charles Unit District 303 made masks voluntary.