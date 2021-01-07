Chicago area residents arrested, lose jobs after riots at U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON – Two men from the suburbs were among those arrested amidst the chaos at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

The caricature of the aggrieved white male Trump voter waving the Confederate Flag was certainly on display, but among those arrested was a suburban Chicago man who breaks the stereotype. Brad Rukstales has an MBA from an elite university and is the CEO of a successful tech company.

Rukstales, CEO of Schaumburg-based tech company Cogensia, was one of the people arrested by police after a group of domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attack. Four people lost their lives by the end of Wednesday in D.C., police said.

A knock on Rukstales’ door, located in Inverness, went unanswered. Several neighbors declined to speak on camera, but one told WGN News Rukstales had a Trump campaign sign in his yard recently.

Campaign finance records shows Rukstales made several donations to Trump’s campaign.

Rukstales holds an MBA from the University of Michigan and is an expert in data-driven marketing strategies, according to Congensia’s web site. His bio has been removed from the site as from Thursday afternoon.

“Brad Rukstales, as an employee of Cogensia, was acting as an individual during his arrest, nothing related to Cogensia. We’re currently taking the situation seriously, and we’re working with our attorneys and we’re investigating it, and he’s currently on an indefinite leave of absence from the company,” Congensia spokesperson

Another suburban Chicago man was arrested in the aftermath of storming the Capitol.

Police said 48-year-old tattoo artist David Fitzgerald, from Roselle, was also arrested. He posted on his Facebook last night that he was under arrest and to “tell my wife.”

Fitzgerald has been charged with unlawful entry and breaking curfew at the Capitol.

Other Chicago area residents who took part in the chaos are suffering the consequences.

No charges have been filed yet against Chicago real estate agent Libby Andrews, who posted a selfie saying “stormed the Capitol.”

On Thursday, her employer, At-Properties, fired her.

The FBI is now asking the public for tips, information and videos that will help them identify people involved in the insurrection at the Capitol.