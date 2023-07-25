DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. — Law enforcement around the area are teaming up to crack down on speeding.

Several agencies in the Midwest, including from Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin, are reminding the public Wednesday of National Speed Day.

Across the country, about a third of all deadly traffic crashes involve speeding.

Speed-related crashes have actually gone up in the last couple of years.

“People got used to going places faster (in the pandemic),” said IDOT’s Director of Highways and Chief Engineer Steve Travia.

Focus by police will not just be on interstates and highways, but also on surface streets.