CHICAGO — Gas prices are now at a new record high in the Chicago area.

AAA says prices are up more than 27 cents from last week. In South Holland, gas is at $4.85 a gallon — about 15 to 20 cents cheaper than city prices. It’s still, however, above the area average.

The average cost of gas in the area is $4.78 per gallon, according to AAA. The national average price of gas has jumped close to 15 cents in just a week — up 20 cents since April — and $1.36 higher than last year at this time.

Experts who follow gas prices say prices are still going up and expected to stay high for at least the next few weeks and the national average of close to $5 a gallon.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, says you can expect the most expensive gas prices we’ve ever seen over Memorial Day weekend.