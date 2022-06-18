CHICAGO – Several ceremonies, celebrations and events will be held throughout the Chicago area this weekend to commemorate Juneteenth.

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States and its name stems from the date the historic event occurred, June 19, 1865.

Peace Runners 773 organized a free Juneteenth 5K run and walk Saturday morning. Donations were accepted to help support a local youth football team.

The 2nd annual Homewood Flossmoor Juneteenth festival includes a parade and is held both Saturday and Sunday.

The St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church will host its 8th annual parade Saturday. This year’s theme is “conquering our past commemorating our present committing to our future.”

Also taking place Saturday is the construction of two new green infrastructure spaces in West Woodlawn where volunteers will plant about 800 plants.