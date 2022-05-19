CHICAGO — On Thursday, the city of Chicago announced it’s taking a new approach to opioid addiction and overdose deaths.

To Family Guidance Centers for Treatment says in 2020, more than 1300 people died of an opioid overdose in Chicago. That’s a 52% increase over 2019 and the highest number on record in the city.

The FGC and the city will now be involved in a new pilot program to get people the help they need now.

Medication assisted recovery, or MAR, involves medicated treatment to help reduce opioid use.

There used to be a lot of red tape to access it, but the city is expediting the process.

Chicagoans can now call a city helpline and get routed directly to a prescriber at FGC to start treatment that same day.

That number is 833-234-6343. Texting “HELP” to 833234 is also an option

The MAR-Now helpline will be answered 24/7 – but you’ll only be connected with a provider between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.