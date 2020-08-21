Chicago aldermen debate bringing in Illinois National Guard

CHICAGO — Chicago aldermen are debating a push to bring in the Illinois National Guard. Some council members say the guard is needed to control violence and looting in the city.

A contentious City Council meeting was forced to convene by a small group of aldermen. The highly unusual parliamentary maneuver is unprecedented in recent Chicago memory. Mayor Lori Lightfoot made no secret of her opposition to declaring Chicago in a state of emergency.

Ald. Anthony Beale (9th Ward) and others are making the argument for more resources. Forty-seven Chicago aldermen debated the matter virtually on Friday.



A resolution to declare the city of Chicago in a state of emergency would be necessary, but the Illinois governor can send in the National Guard.



Gov. JB Pritzker in the spring deployed Illinois National Guardsmen to Chicago after the controversial police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota which sparked unrest in Chicago and across the country.



However, the governor pointed to the fact that the guardsmen were deployed strictly in support roles to help the Chicago Police Department make the most of its resources.



Lightfoot, on several occasions, accused the rogue group of alderman of “grandstanding.” She insisted the emergency declaration is unnecessary.



Many on the City Council preferred to take this contentious issue to committee before any possible vote by the council

At one point during Friday’s meeting, one alderman told the mayor, “This is not a dictatorship. We will have a vote on this motion.” However, whether or not there will be a vote Friday is not yet clear.



Others on the council questioned whether the looting and unrest, as painful as it is, does not yet rise to the level of an emergency declaration.

