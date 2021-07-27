Chicago adds 9 states to Covid travel advisory

CHICAGO — Health officials updated Chicago’s Travel Advisory Tuesday and added nine states; Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming

The advisory now includes 14 states and one territory. Health officials said these states all have surpassed the mark of 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents. Arkansas, Louisiana, Florida, Nevada, Kansas and the Virgin Island were already on the list.

Chicago Department of Public Health says any unvaccinated people traveling from these states and territories are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival. More details on their website.

Vaccinated individuals do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test.

All travelers must still adhere to federal masking rules. Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.