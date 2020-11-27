Chef Rick Bayless cooks up subscription video service to help fund employees

CHICAGO — With many restaurants closed during the pandemic, a celebrity chef from Chicago has come up with a creative way to help support his staff.

Since Governor Pritzker enacted Tier 3 COVID mitigations, restaurants and bars are once again struggling. After getting a bit of a foothold in summer with the rehiring of staff, now in autumn it’s back to the basics and more layoffs.

Chicago-based, nationally known chef, restauranteur and TV host, Rick Bayless through his restaurants employs a little over 100 people.

He is prepping to debut a new way of helping them keep their heads above the COVID waters.

Bayless will soon offer a YouTube subscription channel.

Proceeds from the memberships will help fund salaries at his restaurants, which have complied with on-again, off-again shutdowns to help mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This would be a great way to get together a community of people who love kind of food the we do,” he said. “And give them the really great stuff.”



Entitled “The Complete Mexican Kitchen Sessions,” the two videos a week will feature Mexican cuisine and more. There will be two cost levels to choose from.



“To be able to download all that stuff from what we’ve learned over the years and to be able to help our staff with a subscription series through YouTube,” Bayless said.



According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the workers taking the hardest hit in this pandemic have been in the accommodation and food services sector. Since March, the industry has lost 44 percent of its jobs.



Bayless, who professes to be a life-long student himself, said he is still learning new recipes and techniques all the time through his PBS Destination Series “Mexico: One Plate at a Time.”



“When you think about French or Chinese food in terms of complexity, Mexico is right there with them,” he said.



Launch date for the series is November 30. More information at youtube.com/rickbayless.