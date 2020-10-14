‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris to appear in federal court Wednesday

CHICAGO — The star of the Netflix series “Cheer” is scheduled to appear in-person for his federal court hearing Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors asked a judge to deny Jerry Harris’ bond ahead of his detention hearing.

Naperville resident Harris, 21, is accused of soliciting sexually explicit videos and pictures from twin teenage boys, one of whom sent Harris that content on social media.

Prosecutors said Harris first contacted one of the boys when he was 13, with Instagram messages show Harris asking the boy for pictures of his face and “booty.”

The two had later exchanged graphic videos and photos on Snapchat.

The boy’s mother found text messages in February of this year where Harris apologized to the boy and suggested that they stop contacting one another. Eventually, the boy’s mother found the pornographic videos and photos and contacted police.

Harris’ attorney argues that he was a teenager himself, but still an adult when the contact began with the boy.

The criminal complaint alleges Harris also tried to arrange private meetings with the boys at cheer competitions.

Federal prosecutors contend that Harris poses a danger to the community if he is released from custody.

Harris was the breakout star of the show that followed the cheerleading team from Navarro College in Corsicana, Texas, as it sought a national title.