Charity fund provides family of fallen Bradley officer with honorary check

BRADLEY, Ill. — On Monday, the families of fallen Bradley police officer Marlene Rittmanic and her critically wounded partner were honored with checks from the charity arm of the Illinois Public Pension Fund Association.

The Heroes Family Fund presented Rittmanic’s family with $5,000 and a second check was also awarded to the parents of officer Tyler Bailey — who was critically wounded the same night.

It was back on Dec. 29, the partners were responded to a noise complaint about dogs barking in an unattended vehicle out of a Comfort Inn. Police said when they found the owner’s room, they were allegedly attacked by Darius Sullivan and Xandria Harris.

The deadly shots of Rittmanic were fired, according to prosecutors, after Sullivan allegedly pulled the trigger on Bailey.

Authorities allege Harris tried to block the officers from entering the hotel room and helped unjam the gun.

Sullivan and Harris are facing number charges in her death, including murder.

While Bailey continues his recovery, Rittmanic was laid to rest earlier this month. She was with the department since 2007.