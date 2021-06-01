Charges pending against 14-year-old boy who set fire to Plainfield-area middle school

PLAINFIELD, Ill. – Criminal charges are pending against a 14-year old boy accused of starting a fire inside a Plainfield-area middle school.

According to the Village of Plainfield Police Department, the juvenile allegedly used a lighter to ignite a paper towel in the men’s restroom at Ira Jones Middle School, located at 15320 S. Wallin Drive, in Plainfield.

Police said the student believed he had put the fire out and returned to class. The fire continued to spread, however.

Eventually, the sprinkler system put out the blaze. All students and staff were evacuated from the school.

Officials say the fire caused a significant amount of water and smoke damage. The school will remain closed until further notice, officials added. All students will continue to learn remotely.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Village of Plainfield Police Department labeled the incident as “arson.”