Charges filed in street racing crash that killed 2 Judson University students

ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — Reckless homicide charges have been filed against two men who were street racing in the Chicago suburb of Elgin when their vehicle struck a car full of Judson University students, killing two of them, Kane County prosecutors announced Thursday.

In addition to the reckless homicide charges, Trevon Morris, 21, of Elgin is charged with aggravated driving under the influence of an intoxicating substance. Kahleel Steele, 22, of Carpentersville is also charged with misdemeanor speeding and possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana.

Prosecutors say the two men were racing on Route 31 the night of April 20 when Morris’ vehicle collided with an auto as it turned onto the Judson University campus. Dallas Colburn of Plano, Illinois and Nathanael Madison of Wernersville, Pennsylvania died in the crash. Two others were injured.

Morris surrendered to Elgin police on May 25 and is being held in the Kane County jail in lieu of $100,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 25. It wasn’t immediately known if he has legal representation. Steele is wanted on an arrest warrant.

A man following the two racers, Manny Pittenturf, 23, of Carpentersville has been charged with misdemeanor aggravated speeding and driving without a license.