BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — Charges have been filed against a man and woman following a suburban crash that killed a 66-year-old woman and critically injured her son.

The crash happened early Sunday at around 1:50 a.m. near 110th Street and Cicero Avenue in Oak Lawn.

Family told WGN News that Anita Chacon, 66, and Tomas Chacon, 30, were driving back from a special mother-son date when they were rear-ended southbound on Cicero Avenue.

Their vehicle was forced into the northbound lane of traffic, where they were hit head-on by a pick-up truck.

Prosecutors believe Steven Bradford, 39, and JoAnn McNary, 32, were drinking at Krauss’ Gaslite Lounge on 95th Street prior to the crash. Police allege Bradford was the one who rear-ended the Chacon’s vehicle and that McNary was speeding in another car.

Both Bradford and McNary were charged with aggravated DUI involving death and reckless homicide.

Bradford is facing a $250,000 bond and will be held in custody at Cook County Jail. McNary is facing a $100,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 16.

Chacon’s family told WGN News after court that they were upset over the bond amounts.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised over $4,000 at this time.