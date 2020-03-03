Charges filed against man who fired shots at Chicago police in Little Village

CHICAGO — Charges were filed against a man who fired shots at Chicago police officers in Little Village over the weekend.

Walter Dennard, 19, was charged with two counts of attempted murder. Police said he shot at officers as he attempted to flee in Little Village Sunday afternoon, and was struck when officers returned fire.

CPD Chief of Operations Fred Waller said officers driving near 21st Street and Washtenaw Avenue saw a man “acting suspiciously” around 3 p.m. Sunday.

“He was walking in a suspicious manner, holding his side. Officers thought that he had a weapon,” Waller said.

When the officers exited their vehicle and attempted to approach the man, Waller said he began to run, and fired at the officers as they chased after. They exchanged “numerous rounds.”

“The officers returned fire at this offender, striking him in the shoulder and the leg,” Waller said.

After he was shot, the man continued to flee but was found attempting to hide near 21st Street and California Avenue. Waller said officers applied first aid to the man and called for an ambulance.

One person with a gunshot wound was taken to Mount Sinai in critical condition, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Waller said he is now in stable but critical condition. The officers involved in the incident were taken to area hospitals for precautionary measures.

According to Waller, a weapon was recovered on top of a garage near where the man was attempting to hide.

This is the second police-involved shooting this weekend. Charges were dropped against a man shot by officers during a struggle in a Red Line stop Friday, after video of the incident was posted to social media. It’s now under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability and the FBI for potential criminal charges.