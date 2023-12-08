CHICAGO — Charges have been filed against a man accused of burglarizing eight businesses across the city over a three-and-a-half-month period.

According to Chicago police, 18-year-old Vernon Edwards, a Chicago Lawn resident, has been charged with eight felony counts of burglary.

Officers say Edwards was arrested on Wednesday for his alleged role in the burglaries that unfolded across several neighborhoods around the city between June 9 and Sept. 17.

Officers provided the following timeline for the alleged burglaries:

4200 block of West 55th Street in West Elsdon on June 9 & August 22.

5200 block of South Archer Avenue in Archer Heights on June 17.

4300 block of West 51st Street in Archer Heights on June 17.

900 block of West 35th Street in Bridgeport on June 23.

5000 block of South Archer Avenue in Archer Heights on June 26.

4400 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park on June 26.

6500 block of South Pulaski Road in West Lawn on Sept. 17.

Police say Edwards was taken into custody after he was located in the 2600 block of South California Avenue on Wednesday.

Edwards appeared in court on Friday for a detention hearing.