Charges dropped against woman who says police used excessive force against her at Brickyard Mall



CHICAGO — Disorderly conduct charges have been dropped against a woman who said Chicago police used excessive and unnecessary force against her.

The incident was captured on video outside the Brickyard Mall over the summer, just days after protests and looting in the city. Police said they were responding to reports of looting at the mall, when they came across a car full of people they claimed were “assembled for the purpose of using force or violence to disturb the peace.”

Mia Wright said an officer pulled her out a car by her hair and placed a knee on her neck. Since then, Wright said she can’t see out of one eye.

She was charged with disorderly conduct charges, which have now been dropped.

“I’m in school to be an EMT/paramedic but it’s like, do they even hire someone who is partially blind?” Wright said, “So there’s a lot I’ve been dealing with since this situation has been going on.”

Nenye Uche, Wright’s attorney said somebody has to pay for Wright’s injuries.

“There are significant implications,” he said. “I don’t know who wants to hire a partially blind paramedic.”

Several officers involved in the violent takedown were relieved of their police powers and are being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Mia Wright says what happened to her that May day has had lasting consequences; and the same should be true for the officers. She said she wants charges against the police officers involved.

“They really messed up my life and something needs to be done about it,” she said.

“Seeing those two police officers run up, smashing windows, swearing. All of them — the way they handled that crowded car — if the people who did that had not been police officers you’d be at 26th and California facing criminal charges,” Uche said. “I don’t think there should be one standard for police officers and one for everyday citizens.”

Wright’s attorney said he is demanding the City of Chicago pay for her medical bills and emotional distress. If that doesn’t happen, he’s threatening to proceed with a lawsuit.

Chicago police declined to comment Tuesday citing the ongoing investigation.