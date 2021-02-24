Chance the Rapper suing former manager

CHICAGO — Chance the Rapper is suing his former manager.

The lawsuit accuses Pat Corcoran of exploiting his position to receive kickbacks and attract business opportunities to his own companies.

Chance called Corcoran a “marginally competent business manager” and a “bullying and abrasive self-promoter.”

The lawsuit was filed two months after Corcoran’s company sued chance for breach of contract.

Corcoran is seeking to be reimbursed for more than $2.5 million of expenses that came with supporting and promoting Chance’s career.