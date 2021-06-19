Champ, President Biden’s beloved 13-year-old German Shepard, dies

Champ, President Joe Biden’s beloved German Shepard died peacefully at his home. (White House)

WASHINGTON — The beloved dog of the president and first lady has died.

President Joe Biden posted on Twitter Saturday that the family’s 13-year-old German Shepard, Champ, died peacefully in his home and was loved by the entire family, the president said.

“Even as Champ’s strength waned in his last months, when we came into the room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub,” the president said.

When Champ was younger, he enjoyed chasing golf balls and racing to catch the first family’s grandchildren at their Delaware home.

“We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always,” Biden said.

Our family lost our loving companion Champ today. I will miss him. pic.twitter.com/sePqXBIAsE — President Biden (@POTUS) June 19, 2021