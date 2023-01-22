CHICAGO — Five people were taken to the hospital Sunday after what the Chicago Fire Department called an incident with an “unknown origin.”

Fire officials said they were called to the 3600 block of West 111th Street near Mt. Greenwood Park where they found five individuals — all adults — needing medical attention.

Two of the individuals found were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, while the other three were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital. All five individuals are listed in fair condition.

CFD also said another ambulance was called for a separate orthopedic injury, but it was not related to the original call for the five people who needed medical attention after an incident of “unknown origin.”

No other information is available at this time.