Census count starts Thursday in Chicago and rest of U.S.

CHICAGO — Get ready to be counted. The 2020 census starts Thursday across the U.S.



The Census Bureau is sending out notices to nearly all households over eight days.

About 80% of those receiving notices will be encouraged to fill out questionnaires online. The other 20%, who live in areas with low internet access, will be given paper questionnaires to be filled out and mailed back.

If you fail to reply online, by mail or by telephone, a census taker will come to your door to get your information.

President Donald Trump tried to add a citizenship question on this year’s form, but the U.S. Supreme Court blocked it.