Celebrating Women’s History Month: Dr. Bonita Carr advocates for children in foster care

Dr. Bonita Carr says helping children who are in foster care brings her joy.

As the Executive Director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Cook County, she leads a team of volunteers trained to be the court’s eyes and ears for more than 600 children.

“Their sole responsibility is to ensure that the best interest of that one child is being advocated for through court reports and visitation,” Carr said.

She landed at CASA of Cook County three years ago, after stops in the corporate world and with non-profits including Operation PUSH.

“I am a woman who has a strong faith in God,” Carr said. “I believe in prayer because I got that from my mother, but I also believe in our community. I believe that we deserve more and better and that equity matters and that’s why God put me to lead CASA of Cook County.”

She says her next big project will focus on connecting more children in need with opportunities for summer learning.

Throughout her journey, she says she has followed her own North Star. One of her biggest inspirations is freedom fighter, Harriet Tubman.

“It was her faith, her strength, her tenacity, her courage and her resilience,” Carr said. “Often times when I find myself in difficult situations, I look at her story and I remember that journey that she took so many of our ancestors on and I say there is nothing too hard for me,” Carr said.

