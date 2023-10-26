Before his passing, 84-year-old worked at WGN for decades and a celebrated DJ before that

Sad news to share from our WGN family, a remarkable man, Mr. Bill Crane has died.

He worked behind the scenes here for 45 years.

“Mr. Crane, as we called him respectfully, might have been one of the happiest, funniest, intelligent and amazing men you’ll ever meet. The man never took a day off, except for the month of February, to spend with his beloved wife, children and grandchildren.

He’s been the twinkle of everyone’s eye at WGN. When we heard the news of his passing Thursday morning, so many people huddled together telling wonderful stories.

There’s no one else like him, nor will there ever be.

Mr. Crane was an audio engineer who worked long past most people’s age of retirement.

At 84 years old, he said coming here each day, being part of the news, meeting the newsmakers and doing a job he loved, helped keep him young.



Before Channel 9, Mr. Crane was a popular DJ in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s He also served in the United States Navy. He still wore that uniform to work every year on Veterans Day.

A sudden illness claimed his life but not his legacy. He is survived by a wife he adored, three children and five grandchildren.