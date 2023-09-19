The Polish Community here in Chicago is robust, partly thanks to the Polish Chamber of Commerce – one of the oldest existing Polish organizations- and it’s celebrating its 150th anniversary this year! Its relationship with local businesses is what helps some of your favorite Polish restaurants and businesses thrive. Joining Spotlight Chicago today is Agnieszka Bastrzyk, Polish American Chamber of Commerce Treasurer and Phillipe Sobon, co-owner of Polombia.
