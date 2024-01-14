CHICAGO — National Popcorn Day will be poppin’ up soon — Friday, Jan. 19.

Chicago’s very own Garrett Popcorn will be serving the area all week with a small bag of popcorn for $1.75.

The offer is available at any Garrett Popcorn shop in the Chicagoland area all week from Monday to Sunday (Jan. 15 to Jan. 21).

The deal will apply to Garrett’s signature flavors like Buttery, CheeseCorn, CaramelCrisp and Garrett Mix.

Garrett’s locations:

27 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago IL 60604

4 East Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602

26 W Randolph Street Chicago, IL 60601

173 Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60601

625 Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60611

737 E 87th Street Chicago, IL 60619

Water Tower place

Navy Pier

Midway International Airport

O’Hare International Airport

Woodfield Mall

For more information, head to their website: Garrett Popcorn Shops® | The Original Chicago-Style Popcorn