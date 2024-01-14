CHICAGO — National Popcorn Day will be poppin’ up soon — Friday, Jan. 19.
Chicago’s very own Garrett Popcorn will be serving the area all week with a small bag of popcorn for $1.75.
The offer is available at any Garrett Popcorn shop in the Chicagoland area all week from Monday to Sunday (Jan. 15 to Jan. 21).
The deal will apply to Garrett’s signature flavors like Buttery, CheeseCorn, CaramelCrisp and Garrett Mix.
Garrett’s locations:
- 27 West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago IL 60604
- 4 East Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602
- 26 W Randolph Street Chicago, IL 60601
- 173 Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60601
- 625 Michigan Avenue Chicago, IL 60611
- 737 E 87th Street Chicago, IL 60619
- Water Tower place
- Navy Pier
- Midway International Airport
- O’Hare International Airport
- Woodfield Mall
For more information, head to their website: Garrett Popcorn Shops® | The Original Chicago-Style Popcorn